MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Seven cafeteria workers at Orchard Villa Elementary School in Miami were taken to the hospital after feeling sick from an unknown odor.

Miami Fire Rescue said there were no student evacuations and school activities have not been disrupted.

The cafeteria will remain closed until further notice. The students will be fed in other areas.

This is not the first time something like this has happened at the school.

Last November, seven cafeteria members were taken to the hospital to get checked out after becoming ill from an unknown odor. The employees complained of feeling weak and dizzy.

No students who were in the cafeteria at the time reported any illness.

