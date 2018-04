Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Nine people, including six children, are recovering after a violent two car collision at a Lauderdale Lakes intersection.

It happened at 31st Avenue and NW 41st Street Wednesday night.

All of the injured were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, one adult was in critical condition. The six children are all believed to be under the age of 10-years-old.