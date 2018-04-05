Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A big night for educators in Miami-Dade County.
Miami-Dade Public Schools awarded their principal and assistant principal of the year on Thursday night.
Mr. Humberto Miret of Southridge High School won Principal of the Year.
Mr. Derek Negron of Carol City Middle School won Assistant Principal of the Year.
Both winners say investing in others is what has helped them become strong leaders.
The annual event highlights leadership based on the atmosphere and direction created by the principal.