MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A big night for educators in Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade Public Schools awarded their principal and assistant principal of the year on Thursday night.

Mr. Humberto Miret of Southridge High School won Principal of the Year.

We have a winner! @MDCPS’ 2018 Principal of the Year is Humberto Miret! Thank you for inspiring our students and helping us build a strong community and Spartan nation @Southridge_SHS. @MDCPSSouth pic.twitter.com/VHAMqtWRna — Miami Dade Schools (@MDCPS) April 5, 2018

Mr. Derek Negron of Carol City Middle School won Assistant Principal of the Year.

Congratulations to Derek Negron on being named @MDCPS’ Assistant Principal of the Year winner! Your leadership continues to positively impact the lives of students. #MDCPSPOY @CCMSChiefs @MDCPSNorth pic.twitter.com/Yiz5KG1pWe — Miami Dade Schools (@MDCPS) April 5, 2018

Both winners say investing in others is what has helped them become strong leaders.

The annual event highlights leadership based on the atmosphere and direction created by the principal.