DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Two men were caught on surveillance video installing skimmer devices at gas pumps in Davie on Wednesday night.

According to police, a skimmer, used to steal credit card information, was installed at a few pumps at the Mobil gas station off State Road 84 around 10:30 p.m.

In the surveillance video, one man is seen inside the gas station buying a drink while his alleged accomplice installs the device at the pump.

Police said it took them about four minutes to install the devices.

“Luckily this gas station checks the gas pumps about three times a day and early this morning they were able to recover those skimming devices and call police,” said Sergeant Mark Leone with the Davie Police Department.

Leone said this crime happens far too often.

“So many people go through so many gas stations and they get so many credit card numbers and they’re just out there being sold off or traded, used, until the people get their bill,” he said.

According to Sgt. Leone, criminals target the pumps farthest away from the building as not to be seen from employees.

He said thieves come back for the readers so customers are very lucky the gas attendant found them when he did.