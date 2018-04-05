Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida father is behind bars after his 8-year-old son brought a loaded gun to school.

53-year-old Ramon Nuiry was booked into jail on Thursday.

He admitted to police that he put his loaded gun inside his son’s book-bag and forgot to remove it before the child went to school.

His son then took the gun to Kendale Elementary School.

According to an arrest report, Nuiry realized what happened and went to the school to retrieve the gun.

He arrived at the school and asked office staff to have his son come to the main office with his book bag, per the report.

A parent inside the office witnessed Nuriy remove the gun from his child’s book bag and place it inside one he brought with him, according to the arrest report.

That parent immediately told school administrators, who then notified police.

Nuiry was arrested without incident when he returned to the school at dismissal time.

Police recovered a loaded handgun inside Nuiry’s vehicle, which he later confirmed to authorities was the same gun that was left inside his son’s book bag.