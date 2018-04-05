Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – Facebook’s COO says the company is dramatically changing the way it thinks about security for its 2.2 billion users.

That’s after revelations users’ data was scraped by third party “malicious actors.”

In interviews Thursday, Sheryl Sandberg re-affirmed the company’s commitment to its users – and announcing new ways it plans to protect them.

Sandberg says the social media giant will spend years improving security.

“This isn’t a one-time change or a one-time exercise – this is ongoing, because security and safety is an arms race,” she said.

On Wednesday, the social network said most of its two billion-plus users have likely had their personal data accessed by outsiders.

While the company was quick to clarify that information was public, Sandberg admits Facebook wasn’t focused enough on how Facebook data is used.

“I’m really sorry for that, and Mark is really sorry for that,” Sandberg said. “And we’re taking strong action.”

Sandberg says Facebook has begun working with third-party fact checkers, in an effort to prevent false postings.

And starting Monday – Facebook will launch a new feature.

“We’ll begin rolling out to everyone in the world on FB, at the top of their news feed, a very clear and easy to see what apps they’ve shared their data with – and an easy way to delete those,” Sandberg explained.

Sandberg also expressed confidence in Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg’s ability to lead the company.

Zuckerberg is set to testify before congress next week.

Zuckerberg has suggested perhaps the government should regulate social media companies more than it currently does.

That topic is expected to come up at next week’s hearings.