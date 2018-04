Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Denver Broncos player is under investigation after he hauled in a hammerhead shark while fishing off South Florida.

Von Miller posted a video of the catch to his Instagram account. The video has since been deleted.

Miller posed for a photo with the nine and a half foot shark before releasing it back into the ocean.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is looking into whether a violation occurred.