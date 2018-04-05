Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Denver Broncos player is under investigation after he hauled in a protected hammerhead shark while fishing off South Florida.

Vonn Miller made the big catch while on a guided fishing trip off Miami.

“It was a nine and a half footer. The law says if you catch one by accident it must be released immediately and unharmed,” said Ashley Bryne with the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

In Miller or anyone on board realized they might be in violation of the law there was no attempt to hide any evidence.

Miller posted a video of the catch to his Instagram account. The video has since been deleted.

Miller also posed for pictures with the shark before releasing it back into the ocean. It was those pictures, which went all over social media, which caught the eye of PETA who was outraged.

“Catching and injuring and possibly killing a hammerhead shark and then prolonging the animal’s suffering and then gloating to take photos is cruel to animals plain and simple there is no excuse for that,” said Bryne.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said photos are only allowed during the release of the shark. They’re looking into whether a violation occurred. Like football, infractions carry a penalty too. The maximum is $500 fine and 60 days in jail.