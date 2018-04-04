Just after the tournament tipped off on March 13th, the Florida Lottery’s overall education contributions jumped to more than $33 billion – an impressive milestone and a huge benefit to education in Florida! This averages out to about $1.1 billion every year for the last 30 years.

This opportunity could mean the difference between loans for higher learning and finishing school debt free.

It gives thousands of students a chance to survive and advance in their education and in life.

These unprecedented contributions have also enabled more than 775,000 students to attend college through the Lottery-funded Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

For the past 30 years, the Florida Lottery has proven itself to be a dedicated and dependable partner to Florida’s students and schools, generating more than $1 billion for Florida’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) for each of the past 16 consecutive years.

While these funds represent only a small portion of the state’s overall education budget, the positive impact is felt in communities from the Panhandle to the Keys.

For more information, visit http://www.flalottery.com/brightFutures

Above content provided by the Florida Lottery.