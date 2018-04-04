Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tributes to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. have played out all day across South Florida.

This coming on the 50th anniversary of Dr. King’s death when he was assassinated in a Motel in Memphis.

One of those remembrances included a ride that spanned two South Florida counties.

The “Ride for Dr. King” was described by organizers as a funeral procession of more than 40 vehicles that traveled from Ft. Lauderdale to Liberty City.

CBS4’s Jim Berry spoke with some of the participants about what Dr. King means to them.