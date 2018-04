Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We continue to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his death.

On this day, a lot of people are focused on Dr. King’s dream and his unfinished work in the civil rights movement.

CBS4 photojournalist Rafael Murciano was at a remembrance ceremony in Miami where Dr. King’s life and work were celebrated.