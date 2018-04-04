Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MEMPHIS (CBSMiami) – All across the country, Americans gathered to remember the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Junior.

The civil rights leader was assassinated 50 years ago today on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis. He was just 39 years old.

A day of remembrance was held at the motel which is now the National Civil Rights Museum.

Commemorations began Tuesday evening at the Memphis church where Dr. King delivered his last speech. His children gathered at the pulpit to celebrate their father’s work and legacy.

“I know our God didn’t bring us this far to leave us,” said Martin Luther King III.

King said the civil rights movement lives on through his father’s model of nonviolent protest.

“I believe a coalition of Black Lives Matter, the MeToo Movement, these young people, we’re going to see folks coming to the polls like never before,” he said.

Despite the civil rights progress over the last half-century, the National Civil Right Museum’s president says America needs to complete Dr. King’s vision of peace and justice.

“The issues persist that Dr. King came to Memphis to focus on and, in fact, some ways have gotten worse,” said Terri Lee Freeman, president of the National Civil Rights Museum.

Wednesday’s remembrance ceremony in Memphis was a reunion of the civil rights old guard, some of whom marched with Dr. King. They see this anniversary as a reminder of how far America has come — and how far we have to go.