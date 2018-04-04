Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami Heat clinched a spot in the playoffs and individual game tickets for Round 1 home games will go on sale Friday, April 6th at 10:00 a.m.

There will be an eight-ticket limit per household per game. Individual game ticket inventory is limited and tickets are expected to sell quickly.

Fans can purchase tickets online at HEAT.com, Ticketmaster.com, and at all Ticketmaster outlets. They can also be purchased at the AmericanAirlines Arena box office starting Monday, April 9th at 10:00 a.m.

Fans will be able to purchase Home Games 1, 2 and 3 of the First Round. Home Game 3 will only be played if necessary.

Fans that have purchased tickets for any unplayed games will be automatically issued a refund by Ticketmaster, including fees (except UPS and retail pickup fees). If fans purchase tickets at a retail location, they can secure a refund by returning tickets for unplayed games at the same retail location where the tickets were originally purchased.

All Miami Heat home playoff games will be mobile only entry.

Heat fans may access their individual playoff tickets via the Miami HEAT App, Ticketmaster.com and/or the Ticketmaster App on a smartphone in order gain entry to AmericanAirlines Arena. For more information, please visit HEAT.com/mobile.