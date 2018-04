Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have asked for the public’s help finding a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit and run crash.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday at 125th Street and NW 17th Avenue.

A 55-year-old man riding a bicycle was crossing NW 17th Avenue when he was hit. Police believe the driver may have been in a 2001 red Ford F150 pickup truck.

The injured man was taken to Aventura Hospital in critical condition.