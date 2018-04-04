Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In the aftermath of the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school, the Miami Marlins, Major League Baseball and other organizations have rallied around the school, its students, and its baseball team.

Wednesday night, the MSD Eagles varsity baseball team will take on Coral Springs High at Marlins Park in a district game.

The Marlins organization wanted to do something special for the kids.

According to the Sun Sentinel, the two teams will get picked up by buses at their schools, take a tour of the stadium, use the Marlins Park clubhouses to get dressed, take batting practice on the field and play ball at 6:30 p.m.

Admission and parking is free.

Last week, the Marlins also joined the Cubs in honoring Marjory Stoneman Douglas students, families and faculty.

Cubs’ player Anthony Rizzo is a Parkland native and school alum and ahead of Friday night’s game, he met with students, victims, and loved ones of those who perished as special guests of the Anthony Rizzo Foundation and the Miami Marlins.

Rizzo’s Foundation also donated $305-thousand to the Stoneman Douglas cause.

Last month, the Eagles’ baseball and softball teams were invited to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, where the Marlins held spring training.

Douglas is currently unbeaten in District 11-9A at 3-0 and 7-3 overall, on a six-game win streak.