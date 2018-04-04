Filed Under:Footage, Lawsuit, Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, School Shooting, Surveillance Video

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Broward judge will decide whether to release more surveillance video from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School from the day of the Valentine’s Day massacre.

Attorneys representing media organizations, including CBS4, are asking for 45 minutes of footage from up to seven cameras.

The video will show law enforcement response to the tragedy.

The judge asked Broward Sheriff’s Office to compile the video and then redact it, blurring out students and victims.

He will look at it in chambers before deciding if he will release it.

BSO and the state attorney’s office do not want it released because of the ongoing investigation.

The school district argues that showing surveillance video will compromise the district’s security measures.

Families of the victims say releasing any video will be traumatizing.

