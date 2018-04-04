Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami fire crews attacked an early morning apartment fire.

The fire erupted in the single-story building at 80th Street and NE 1st Avenue.

Arriving crews were met with flames shooting out of the apartments’ windows and thick white smoke billowing into the air.

The fourplex building was vacant. After the fire was put out, firefighters searched each of the units to see if someone had been inside.

A nearby by childcare and learning center with 30 children, ages one to nine, was evacuated due to the smoke drifting towards their building, according to Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll.