Music can be both energizing and relaxing at the same time. Depending on what your preferences are, there is a local band playing that genre of music somewhere in the South Florida area. This list contains bars, nightclubs, and other venues where music lovers can go to hear local bands play some great tunes. The list is not all-inclusive, but it is a starting point for those looking to find good music played by local bands.

Le Chat Noir

2 S. Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33130

(305) 377-8899

www.lechatnoirdesalis.com

Le Chat Noir in downtown Miami, offers live jazz all week for the enjoyment of local music lovers. Voted 2015’s Best Small Music Venue by the New Times, this vibrant spot has music by talented, local musicians and even some big-name stars in the music industry. Clients can enjoy beer, wine, panini’s, and mixed drinks while listening to some great music. Although some of the performances require a cover charge, most of the shows done by local performers do not have a cover charge.

Luna Star Café

775 N.E. 125th Street

Miami, FL 33161

(305) 799-7123

Since 1996, this venue has been considered one of South Florida’s best indoor live listening spots. Wine, sale, and over 100 different types of beer make Luna Café a choice spot for relaxing and listening to some great local musicians. Clients who spend at least $10.00 on food and/or drinks, will get into the shows for free. However, those who do not spend the minimum $10 on purchases at Luna Star Café will be required to pay a ‘camping out’ fee of ten dollars for entrance into the performance. All ‘camping out’ fees collected go directly to the performers.

Lagniappe House

3425 N.W. Second Ave.

Miami, FL 33137

(305) 576-0108

Lagniappe House offers live music every night from 9pm – 12am. Local performers frequently perform at this venue, but there are also several ‘up & coming’ bands that perform here as well. The Wynwood String Band, which began performing while the band members were all students at the University of Miami, put on a folk bluegrass show every Thursday night at Lagniappe House. So, support local musicians by coming out to this venue and relaxing with some cheese and wine while listening to local bands play. But come early, as this place gets packed quickly.

Cagney’s Saloon

5983 S. University Drive

Davie, FL 33328

(954) 689-0035

Cagney’s Saloon plays host to the “oldest jam night in Broward” every Thursday night. Local bands, as well as some well-known bands, grace the stage at this venue in South Florida. Classic rock bands, tribute bands, country music bands, blues, and more play great music for the enjoyment of the clients at Cagney’s Saloon. Jimmy Piro’s Classic Rock Band regularly performs at Cagney’s to the delight of music lovers visiting the saloon.

All That Jazz Café And Grill

3141 N. Hiatus Road

Sunrise, FL 33351

(954) 572-0821

Jazz enthusiasts in the Miami/Dade and Broward counties area flock to All That Jazz Café and Grill in Sunrise, Florida. Every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening from 6:30pm until 11pm, local bands and the house band play jazz and pop hits for the crowds that frequent All That Jazz Café and Grill. Once a month, the café hosts a dinner and Beatles night where guests can enjoy a local band playing some of the Beatles greatest hits. Guests can also enjoy hot food, desserts, coffee, cappuccino, espresso, and alcoholic drinks like beer and wine.

