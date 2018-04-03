Florida State University is a force to be reckoned with on and off the off the court.

This month, FSU rallied to beat the number one team in college hoops. It is the first time since 2011 this has happened for the Noles.

That same type of determination and drive are in their students when it comes to education.

Over 308,000 FSU students have earned Bright Futures Scholarships. That is $681.2 million in Lottery revenue that has benefited scholars at Florida State University.

Talk about a slam-dunk!

This year marks the Florida Lottery’s 30th birthday and the agency is celebrating with an impressive milestone – more than $33 billion generated for education in Florida! These unprecedented contributions have also enabled more than 775,000 students to attend college through the Lottery-funded Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

For the past 30 years, the Florida Lottery has proven itself to be a dedicated and dependable partner to Florida’s students and schools, generating more than $1 billion for Florida’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) for each of the past 16 consecutive years.

While these funds represent only a small portion of the state’s overall education budget, the positive impact is felt in communities from the Panhandle to the Keys.

The Bright Futures Scholarship Program, which is primarily funded by the Florida Lottery, was created in 1997 by the Florida Legislature to assist students in pursuing postsecondary educational and career goals. Since the program’s inception, the Lottery has contributed more than $5 billion to send over 775,000 students to college.

