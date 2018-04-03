Filed Under:Local TV, Miami International Airport, Traffic

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new traffic pattern at Miami International Airport went into effect Tuesday much to the dismay of drivers.

Traffic at the Perimeter Road entrance and exit has been redirected.

Eastbound Perimeter Road drivers heading to the airport are now detoured to NW 42nd Court, where they can then enter the airport via LeJeune Road (N.W. 42nd Avenue) or via N.W. 20th Street.

Drivers leaving the airport via NW 20th Street are now diverted to N.W. 42nd Court, where they can connect to Perimeter Road via N.W. 43rd Place, N.W. 13th Street and N.W. 45th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Aviation Department said the changes were needed to further strengthen the perimeter around the airport.

