MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami police officer is relieved of duty and in jail after being charged with domestic battery.

The arrest affidavit details the actions of Miami police officer Joey Diaz, 33, who is charged with domestic battery by strangulation.

The six foot tall policeman is described as grabbing a female victim by the throat during a altercation concerning property.

The incident allegedly took place Monday night just before midnight but the location of the incident was not revealed.

Officer Diaz turned himself in Tuesday.

He listed his address as 710 South 12th Avenue in Miami which turns out to be the City of Miami Fraternal Order of Police headquarters. No one answered the door when CBS4’s Hank Tester knocked.

“It always hits home but when we have to arrest on of our own it makes it unfortunate. He is a four year member of the department and has been relieved of duty,” said Officer Kenia Reyes.

While officer Diaz is relieved of duty he will continue to be paid pending review.