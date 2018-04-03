Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – High school seniors across South Florida are getting ready to graduate but for those at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, it’ll be bittersweet in the wake of the February 14 massacre that left 14 of their classmates dead.

Chuck Puleri from Herff Jones is trying to make it a little easier for those students by donating special “MSD Strong” sashs to every graduating senior and all faculty and administration for the graduation ceremony.

The sash reads “MSD” on one side and “Strong” on the other and includes an eagle, which is the school’s mascot.

They are donating 1,100 sashes.

The company is also donating an “MSD Strong” lapel pin to every graduating senior in Broward County for a total of 17,500 label pins.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas seniors will graduate on June 3 at Nova Southeastern University.