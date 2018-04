Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Cherie Lynn Solomon Shields, 46, was last seen Monday morning, March 26th, in the area of SW 4th Avenue and State Road 84.

Shields, who is 5’06” and weighs about 180 pounds, was last seen wearing a bikini cover up top, shorts, and combat boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the police at (954) 828-5581.