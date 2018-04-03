Filed Under:From Broadway With Love, Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland Benefit Concert

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (AP) — Matthew Morrison, Rachel Bloom, Deborah Cox and Wayne Brady will lead several Broadway and TV stars at a benefit later this month to aid victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that killed 17.

The show called “From Broadway With Love: A Benefit Concert For Parkland, USA” is set for April 16 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

All proceeds will be donated to Marjory Stoneman Douglas Victims’ Fund and Shine MSD, which advocates for arts in the Parkland community.

Others slated to attend are Kirsten Maldonado, Noah Galvin, Justin Guarini, Vincent Rodriquez III, Ephraim Sykes, Erich Bergen, Christy Altomare, Laura Bell Bundy, Telly Leung, Jordan Donica, Donna Lynne Champlin and Gabrielle Ruiz.

Several Stoneman Douglas students will speak at the event.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your BracketEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch