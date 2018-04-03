Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – On the same day a woman walked into the YouTube headquarters in Northern California and opened fire, Congressman Ted Deutch is hosting a town hall meeting on gun violence here in South Florida.

Deutch’s district includes the city of Parkland where a gunman shot and killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.

Following the March For Our Lives Rally, student activists from the school called on members of Congress to host town hall meetings on gun violence.

The office of Congressman Ted Deutch is listening and told CBS4’s Carey Codd he wants to meet with his constituents to hear their concerns about guns and gun violence. He also wants to give them a specific update on some of the work being done in Congress and on the state level to further gun control efforts.

Deutch has been front and center on the issue of gun control since the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High.

His spokesperson says Deutch will highlight bipartisan efforts to increase the minimum age to buy guns in florida, he’ll speak about his work on the Stop School Violence Act and his efforts to create a gun restraining order program.

“It continues because of the great families, because of the student survivors who expect a whole lot more to be done than has already been done and I’m going to let them know that I understand that and want to hear from them all on the ways that we ought to be doing more,” said Congressman Deutch before the town hall started.

Also Tuesday, students at Stoneman Douglas showed their disdain for new clear backpacks that were handed out to students when they returned from spring break.

Student activist Cameron Kasky tweeted a picture showing tampons in the backpack, not only making fun of the lack of privacy these backpacks afford students but more importantly to say so much more needs to be done to protect students from school shootings.