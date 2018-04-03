Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Alberto Arias and Osvaldo Gonzalez were soulmates. They’d been together for more than two decades. They owned a business together, had plans to travel to Cuba and were remembered as the life of the party where ever they went. Their lives ended when the FIU pedestrian bridge collapsed.

Yesenia Collazo is the attorney representing the Arias and Gonzalez families, who are now pursuing a wrongful death lawsuit.

CBS4’s Rick Folbaum, Rudabeh Shahbazi and Eliott Rodriguez spokes to Collazo about the lawsuit on CBS4 News at 7pm.

Collazo said the basis of the lawsuit is negligence.

“Why weren’t those roads closed. It’s a basic common sense question. If it’s basic and common sense to all of us why wasn’t it basic and common sense to every single company and every single person who had something to do with this project,” she said.

Collazo talked about Alberto and Osvaldo who had a party planning business and were always the life of the party.

She explained their business is going to go their heirs and survivors.

“The family is still very sad and confused. The overriding feeling is that of confusion and their questions not being answered. For everyone involved, this has been a very sad situation.”

While the state of Florida, specifically for the Florida Department of Transportation is not part of the lawsuit right now, Collazo said it will be, and so will Florida International University.