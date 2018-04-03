Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Dozens of tiny shivering chihuahuas are now in the care of the Humane Society of Broward County.

“These dogs were rolling around in their own excrement,” said Veterinarian Dr. Rimmie Singh. “They were covered in fleas and covered in feces.”

The 35 dogs had been living in just one room when they were rescued from unimaginable conditions.

“It was heartbreaking, it was really really heartbreaking, the owner had dementia so we don’t even know if he was aware of what he was doing, what he was feeding them or how he was feeding them,” said Singh.

Officials say it was a hoarding situation, some of the animals had toenails so overgrown they could barely walk.

Others were so infested that Dr. Singh said, “You couldn’t even see their skin, they lost their fur covered in scabs and flea bites, so it was a pretty terrible condition.”

They all came in on Saturday and since then it’s been a massive operation for workers at the Humane Society to bathe, de-flea, de-worm, and generally nurse the chihuahua’s back. Despite how they’d been living, Singh says of those she’s examined, none have any serious underlying health conditions.

“A little few skin wounds on it, maybe a little secondary trauma, but again this is all stuff that, with just a little bit of TLC and care, is going to all resolve,” said Singh.

They’ll be happy, healthy dogs when they find the right home. The Humane Society says some of the dogs will be available for adoption at the shelter as early as Tuesday, April 10th.

By Rielle Creighton