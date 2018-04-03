Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (CBS News) — Police are responding to an active shooter situation at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California. Employees evacuated the building and police are warning people to avoid the area.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office tells CBS News it is treating the situation as an “active shooter incident” but declined to provide more details. A spokesman for San Francisco General Hospital said the hospital is receiving patients but did not say how many.

The San Bruno Police Department also confirmed they were responding to an active shooter. They asked people in the area to stay away from Cherry Ave and Bay Hill Drive.

Heavily armed police surrounded the facility, with armed SWAT vehicles stationed outside. Police officers could be seen patting down employees evacuating the campus to a nearby parking lot, where they were surrounded by police cars.

Several employees tweeted they heard gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Vadim Lavrusik said he barricaded himself and others inside a room before they were able to escape safely.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

San Bruno police tweeted there is police activity at the address listed as YouTube’s headquarters on its website.

Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Google, YouTube’s parent company, said in a statement that they are “coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available.”

This is a developing story.