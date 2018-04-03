Filed Under:Active Shooter, YouTube Headquarters

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (CBS News) — Police are responding to an active shooter situation at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California. Employees evacuated the building and police are warning people to avoid the area.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office tells CBS News it is treating the situation as an “active shooter incident” but declined to provide more details. A spokesman for San Francisco General Hospital said the hospital is receiving patients but did not say how many.

The San Bruno Police Department also confirmed they were responding to an active shooter. They asked people in the area to stay away from Cherry Ave and Bay Hill Drive.

Heavily armed police surrounded the facility, with armed SWAT vehicles stationed outside. Police officers could be seen patting down employees evacuating the campus to a nearby parking lot, where they were surrounded by police cars.

Several employees tweeted they heard gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Vadim Lavrusik said he barricaded himself and others inside a room before they were able to escape safely.

Several YouTube employees tweeted about the incident, including Vadim Lavrusik.

 

San Bruno police tweeted there is police activity at the address listed as YouTube’s headquarters on its website.

Google, YouTube’s parent company, said in a statement that they are “coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available.”

This is a developing story.

