MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Landmarks, buildings and communities around the world will light up blue to raise awareness on this World Autism Day.

It’s all part of Light it Up Blue, a campaign spearheaded by the autism community that aims to foster understanding and acceptance for those with autism.

Niagara Falls, the United Nations, the Empire State Building, the White House and state government buildings are just a few of the landmarks to glow blue on April 2 in years past.

Currently, 1 in 68 children in the US have an autism spectrum disorder.

Meanwhile, new research shows kids with autism and ADHD are at higher risk for anxiety and mood disorders.

The study in the journal Pediatrics looked at data on more than three-thousand kids ages 6 to 17.

The conditions were more common in older children.