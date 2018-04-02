Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – A group of students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are launching a new and different social media campaign.

It went live on Twitter and Instagram on Monday afternoon.

“My name is Carlitos and we deserve to share our untold stories,” said MSD student Carlito Rodriguez.

These students want Parkland kids, and kids worldwide, to share their experiences with gun violence for all to see, on the internet.

“So many voices that need an outlet and we are that outlet,” Rodriguez said. “’Stories Untold” is for those who want to speak out.”

The kids behind the #StoriesUntold campaign will be the first to say that the voices of Latino, African American and Asian victims have barely been heard.

“We want people from throughout the world that have been victimized by guns, no matter what race, gender, ethnicity or social class, to speak out and say what they want to say so we can get a change,” said Lorena Sanavira.

The students say the online response to the #StoriesUntold campaign was immediate.

“We were shocked at the support so much,” said Rodriguez. “So many voices do care.”

They go on to say that they are in the same league as the #NeverAgain movement.

“It just ads more to the fire we have already created,” said Sanavira.

Some of these students were inside Building 12 of Stoneman Douglas during the shooting.

“For me, when people talk about running off campus because of the fire alarm, I can’t relate to that,” said Morgan Williams. “But being inside a classroom and seeing people shot in the same room as me; People need to have those experiences on a first hand encounter.”