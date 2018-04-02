Filed Under:Arrest, Joseph Michel, Local TV, Miami-Dade Police Department, Minor, Sexual Battery

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police have announced the arrest of a local music instructor.

Joseph Michel has been charged with sexual battery on a minor.

Police say in February the private music instructor sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl during a music lesson at his home.

The victim then told her parents.

Michel was arrested last Thursday.

Detectives believe there could be more victims out there and are asking if anyone has any information to please give them a call.

