PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Marjory Stoneman Douglas High students returning from Spring Break will notice some changes on Monday.

Beginning Monday, they will only be allowed to have clear backpacks at the school as part of a new security measure. The school will provide them to the students free of charge. Many returning to class Monday carried their lunch in clear plastic bags.

Students and staff will also be required to wear school-issued IDs when they are on campus.

The new measures were put into place after the Valentine’s Day mass shooting, in which 17 people were killed, and few recent security breaches at the school.