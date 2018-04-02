Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s one of life’s most basic tasks. So did you know you might be bathing all wrong?

Today’s “Lauren’s List” explains the mistakes you may be making in the tub or shower that could affect your health.

Too Hot Or Too Long

Of course, long showers are a waste of water. But when that water is scalding hot, it’s also really bad for your skin. Dermatologist Mona Gohara tells RD.com long hot showers strip your skin of natural oils and lipids that trap water to keep your skin from getting overly dry.

Over-Scrubbing

Perhaps you’re a little too forceful with your loofah or washcloth. Dr. Gohara says loofahs remove your skin’s natural protective barrier. She recommends a cotton washcloth like the ones you use on newborns. And don’t scrub, simply slide it over your skin.

Not Rinsing Enough

Did you know soap can actually cause acne? It’s true! Dermatologist Sandy Johnson tells RD.com it’s crucial you fully rinse all soap and hair products because the lingering product can lead to skin irritation and clogged pores, which can, in turn, cause acne.

Too Many Blades

You might think, the more blades the better when it comes to razors, right? Wrong! Dr. Gohara says one or two blades are plenty and minimize trauma to the skin. Also, be sure to move the razor down and away from you to avoid cutting yourself!

Do you make any of these bathing mistakes?

Tell me on Facebook or Twitter.

If you have an idea for a future “Lauren’s List”, send it to lpastrana@cbs.com.