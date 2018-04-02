Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Attorneys for several media outlets, including CBS4 News, are trying to get more surveillance video released from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Monday in court, the media attorney Dana McElroy said her focus is getting more exterior surveillance video.

The first exterior surveillance video was released on March 15th.

The silent video shows school resource officer Scot Peterson reacting to the crisis just seconds after the first reports of shots fired at the school came in to Coral Springs dispatch.

McElroy said the media is again concentrating on the law enforcement response to the massacre, which left 14 students and 3 faculty members dead.

The state attorney’s office is concerned that releasing more video could jeopardize the case.

Families do not want any video released saying it’s traumatizing and school board attorneys worry releasing video could show security weaknesses.

“When you show the cameras, you’re showing the blind spots and my system is vulnerable,” said School Board Attorney Eugene Pettis.

Dana McElroy responded, “We are not seeking video depicting any of the victims of the shooting at all, whether it’s redacted or not. In other words no victims at all.”

The hearing will resume on Wednesday afternoon.