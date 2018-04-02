Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The father of a four-year-old girl who died after she was reportedly shot by her uncle said he’s a broken man.

Ronald Willie Jones Jr., 24, is being held without bail in the shooting death of his niece Nyla.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning off NW 65th Street in Liberty City. Nyla was inside a car when Jones got into an argument with one of his sisters – Nyla’s mother.

Police say as the argument grew more heated, Jones pulled a gun and shot into the car. Nyla was struck and rushed to the hospital where she died.

Alex Burnes, Nyla’s father, said while he wasn’t friends with Jones, they didn’t have any problems.

“We was cool, ya know what I’m saying, he was a cool person, I ain’t never think that of him but I don’t know at this point, I’m not thinking about no friendship right now that was my child,” said Burnes.

Burnes said the shooting was an accident and Jones didn’t know Nyla was in the car. He added that all he can think about is his baby girl.

“She’d always tell me how much she loved me, she missed me, you know, and she’s the best thing the ever happened to me,” he said.

His Facebook page has pictures of the good times. Images of Nyla smiling, the two of them together, and one where his feet are on the sidewalk standing next to his initials which he said Nyla drew.

His latest post is one of sadness.

“Dear Baby, daddy will always love you forever you’ll always be with me me and I’ll forever be with you ,I miss your calls saying daddy what you doing ,and I’d tell you I miss you and you’ll say it back and I’ll tell you I love you and you’ll say it back ,#miss you# she wrote this before she passed # my initials # I’m so broken # I’m sad as ever # tears won’t stop # sip baby girl”

Jones is facing one count of second-degree murder for Nyla’s death and three counts of attempted murder.