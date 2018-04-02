Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – Last week Facebook announced an overhaul of its privacy controls after revelations that a tech company harvested data on as many as 50 million Facebook users.

But just how much does the social media giant know about its users, you’d be surprised. Everytime someone clicks, comments, or likes something, Facebook gets more information about that person.

“When you start diving into your settings it can be a little weird finding out how much they do know about you,” said CNET’s Bridget Carey.

In the coming weeks, Facebook has promised to make it easier you to monitor your privacy. In the meantime, to see what the social network has on you got to “Settings” then click “Ads” and then “Your Information.”

On Carey’s page, it knew she was a recent mother and has even decided her political affiliation. Click under the heart and it shows your different interests.

“I’m kind of surprised to see people on here that I’m not necessarily a fan of, like Dwayne Johnson, the Rock,” said Carey. “I mean who isn’t a fan of the Rock but I never clicked on his fan clubs, I’m not a part of his groups.”

To find out why Carey went to General Account settings and downloaded her Facebook log. This gives you a file of everything from contact numbers, events you attended and you ad history.

“One time I clicked on an ad that was about Conan doing a skit with Dwayne Johnson and there I have a profile of me that I must like these two people,” said Carey.

There is a way to control some of the info outside companies get. Go to Settings and then click on Apps, this shows all the apps you’ve signed on to with Facebook that can grab your personal data.

Not only can the apps see your Facebook page but can also post on your behalf, which can be a little alarming.

You can adjust those settings or delete the apps all tother.

Carey said making changes now can at least help limit the info you’re giving up on Facebook going forward.