MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A scary situation unfolded in Downtown Miami Saturday night.
Shots were fired near the American Airlines Area just as a Miami Heat game was getting underway.
A man with a gun fired several shots towards a group of people feeding the homeless.
The man did this while holding onto a child, believed to be his daughter.
“Once officers arrived, according to the preliminary investigation, there had been some people feeding the homeless,” said Miami-Dade Police officer Kiara Delva. “They overheard a commotion and then they approached the subject, at which point the subject appeared to get a bit angry and brandished a firearm towards their direction. Then as he approached the end of Northeast 2nd Avenue and 1st Street, he fired a few shots.”
No one was hurt and the man was detained for questioning.
The weapon he used was recovered at the scene.