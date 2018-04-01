Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A scary situation unfolded in Downtown Miami Saturday night.

Shots were fired near the American Airlines Area just as a Miami Heat game was getting underway.

A man with a gun fired several shots towards a group of people feeding the homeless.

The man did this while holding onto a child, believed to be his daughter.

“Once officers arrived, according to the preliminary investigation, there had been some people feeding the homeless,” said Miami-Dade Police officer Kiara Delva. “They overheard a commotion and then they approached the subject, at which point the subject appeared to get a bit angry and brandished a firearm towards their direction. Then as he approached the end of Northeast 2nd Avenue and 1st Street, he fired a few shots.”

No one was hurt and the man was detained for questioning.

The weapon he used was recovered at the scene.