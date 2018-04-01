Filed Under:Air Traffic Control, Coast Guard, Local TV, Miami, St. Lucie Inlet

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Authorities are looking into a plane crash in the ocean.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the bodies of two people have been recovered after a small airplane crashed off the Florida coast.

In a news release, Coast Guard officials say they were notified shortly before noon Saturday that a pilot had told Miami Air Traffic Control that he was changing course because of the weather. Soon after, air controllers lost communication with the pilot.

Crews from the Coast Guard, along with state and local agencies, searched by air and water.

They found the bodies in a debris field about 20 miles east of St. Lucie Inlet.

The victims’ names were not immediately released.

The investigation of the crash is being handed over to federal aviation officials.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your BracketEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch