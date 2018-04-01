Filed Under:Easter Bunny, Easter Egg Hunt, Florida Keys, Local TV, Underwater

KEY LARGO (FKNB) – Dozens of undersea “egg-splorers” searched for a golden egg amid a shallow reef off Key Largo in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, during an underwater Easter egg hunt Sunday.

Offered during Easter to participating divers and snorkelers, the undersea hide-and-seek is an annual fundraiser that helps Keys children in need throughout the year and is a favorite event for Keys dive shop owner Captain Spencer Slate.

Garbed in a giant bunny suit and dive gear, Slate gave out and hid brightly colored eggs for snorkeling kids and adults.

The fortunate diver who found the golden egg was awarded a a special Easter basket, that included dive trips and accessories.

Real eggs and nontoxic colorings were used to avoid negative environmental impacts on the marine resource.

