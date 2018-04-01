Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A mangled mess is all that was left behind after a violent wrong-way crash on I-95.

The accident killed a man from Hollywood and critically injured a visitor from Georgia.

It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

911 calls flooded the Florida Highway Patrol call center in the moments before and after the crash.

Many people were reporting a silver or white car driving in the wrong direction on I-95.

“We responded to the area and just prior to our arrival we were notified of the crash occurring,” said FHP Sgt. Lazaro Castano.

According to FHP, the person driving the wrong way hit another car head-on.

CBS4 has learned that the person in that other car was taken to Broward Health in serious condition.

FHP has yet to reveal the names of either driver involved in the crash but both were wearing their seatbelts at the time.