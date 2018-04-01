Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A home went up in flames on Sunday in South Florida.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to a Code 1 fire at 726 Northeast 82nd Terrace.

Upon arrival, crews noticed heavy fire coming from the rear of the home. There were also reports of someone possibly inside.

After an extensive search, fire crews found that nobody was home. They did evacuate an elderly man who was living in an efficiency in the rear.

Once firefights had extinguished the blaze, they found a dog belonging to the family that lived in the home unresponsive.

Paramedics were unable to revive the dog.