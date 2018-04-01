Filed Under:House Fire, Local TV, Miami Fire Rescue, Paramedics

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A home went up in flames on Sunday in South Florida.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to a Code 1 fire at 726 Northeast 82nd Terrace.

Upon arrival, crews noticed heavy fire coming from the rear of the home. There were also reports of someone possibly inside.

After an extensive search, fire crews found that nobody was home. They did evacuate an elderly man who was living in an efficiency in the rear.

Once firefights had extinguished the blaze, they found a dog belonging to the family that lived in the home unresponsive.

Paramedics were unable to revive the dog.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your BracketEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch