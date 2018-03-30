Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SANTA MARIA, CA (CBSMiami) – Three, two, one,,, blast off.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 10 new Iridium Next communications satellites launched into orbit on Friday from Space Launch Complex-4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

Friday’s mission, called Iridium-5, is the fifth of eight SpaceX flights for Iridium Communications to loft a constellation of 75 Iridium Next satellites by mid-2018. When complete, the constellation will consist of 66 operational satellites and nine spares in orbit.

SpaceX launched the first four missions, totaling 40 satellites, in 2017.