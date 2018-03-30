Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida is on tap as an emerging market in the booming beer business.

The American Craft Brewing Industry, run by small and independent craft brewers, contributes more than 67-billion dollars to the U.S. economy.

More than 3-billion dollars of that money comes from right here in Florida, which ranks among the top five states with the largest economic impact.

CBS4 anchor Rick Folbaum spoke to South Florida Business Journal’s Debora Lima about the trend, which is the latest cover story for the journal.