ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — The trial for a woman accused of aiding her husband’s terrorist attack against an Orlando nightclub could be nearing its end.

Jurors will deliberate the fate of Noor Salman for a third day on Friday.

Salman is charged with obstruction and providing material support to a terrorist organization.

She faces up to life in prison if convicted of all charges.

Salman’s husband was Omar Mateen, who murdered 49 people in the Pulse nightclub in June 2016.

Police killed him after the attack.

Prosecutors say Salman knew about Mateen’s plans and did nothing to stop them.

Her lawyers say she had no knowledge of them and was mentally and physically abused by him.

They say she wasn’t an Islamic extremist.

