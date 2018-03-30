Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – The manhunt is over for a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of an off-duty police officer.

Investigators collected evidence from the scene hours after 38-year-old police officer Phillip Meacham was murdered during a traffic stop in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Police say the suspect, James Decoursey, was impersonating a police officer when he fatally shot the off-duty police officer after pulling him over.

We ask that you keep the Hopkinsville Police Department and the family in your prayers,” said trooper Rob Austin.

Decoursey stole a white pickup truck and left the area, but hours later law enforcement received a tip and tracked him down near a restaurant in Tennessee.

“They just kept on shooting him,” said Clarksville resident Jonathan Harper. “They probably shot him, I don’t know how many time they shot him exactly, but I probably heard at least ten or 12, 15 shots.”

Officer Meacham had been with the Hopkinsville police force for less than a year.

The visibly shaken police chief asked his officers to stay strong.

“We’re here, we’ll get through it,” said Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner. “That’s what we do.”

A motive remains a mystery but the chief believes it’s possible the two men knew each other.

“Considering they are both from here, it’s very likely,” Sumner said. “It’s not that big of a city.”

The officer leaves behind a wife and two young children.

Officials recovered a weapon at the scene where the suspect was killed.