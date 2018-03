Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – For some, a dream job would be to binge-watch movies and TV shows all day and get paid for it.

Well, look no further.

Netflix is now hiring new “editorial analysts” for their streaming company.

Really, that just means they need people to watch hours and hours of TV shows and movies for them to help categorize the content into specific genres.

This job application can be found right on the Netflix website.