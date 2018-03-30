Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A monkey on the loose in Miami-Dade County has some residents going bananas.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is on the case.

FWC tells CBS4 that they are just monitoring the monkey though, with no plans on capturing it.

Residents are being advised by FWC not to approach or feed it.

The monkey is not posing a threat to public health or safety, per FWC.

Anyone looking for or holding information regarding the monkey is urged to call FWC.