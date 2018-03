Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Anyone feeling lucky on Good Friday?

The next Mega Millions lottery drawing is Friday night and the payout is quite large.

Rolling over since it was last won on January 5th, the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $502 million.

That is the fourth-largest payout in the 16-year history of Mega Millions.

The odds of cashing in on that massive jackpot is more than 1 in 302 million.