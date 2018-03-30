Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the new baseball season is getting underway, the Miami Marlins are honoring the victims of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month.

The Marlins, in partnership with Chicago Cubs star and Parkland native Anthony Rizzo, are hosting four families from the school.

The families will be part of a special pregame ceremony on Friday.

Arielle Feis, the daughter of Coach Aaron Feis, Jesse Guttenberg, brother of Jaime Guttenberg, Corey Hixon, son of Chris Hixon, and Ben Wikander, who was shot and is still recovering, will throw out the ceremonial first pitches.

Aaron Feis, Jaime Guttenberg and Chris Hixon were three of the 17 people killed by the teenage gunman on Valentine’s Day at the Parkland school.

Additionally, the MSD baseball team is also attending the game as special guests of the Marlins.