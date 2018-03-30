Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LONDON (CBSMiami) – The Royal Wedding is 50 days away and details are starting to emerge as to who Prince Harry and Megan Markle are including on their big day.

Kensington Palace has so far been tight-lipped about who will receive a coveted invitation.

Prince Harry and Markle invited 26-hundred people from all walks of life to be a part of their big day on May 19th.

One lucky guest has been revealed, a high school student from Ireland. Daniella Timperley’s grammar school announced on Twitter that she was invited for her extensive charity work. She will be one of the 600 guests attending the wedding service at St. George’s Chapel before making their way to a lunchtime reception given by the Queen at St. George’s Hall.

More than 250 members of the armed forces will also carry out ceremonial duties in the wedding procession. Prince Harry served in the army for ten years, including two tours in Afghanistan and is the Captain General of the Royal Marines.

The invitations allow for military uniforms to be worn. It’s still unclear if Prince Harry will don a similar uniform to the one he wore at Prince William’s wedding or a less formal mourning suit.

A subtle detail on the invite though has been catching some attention. Markle is referred to as Ms. instead of Miss, another modern move for the royal household.

One person who has not been invited to the wedding is Sir Elton John who was close to Harry’s mother Princess Diana. He joked that he lives to close to the chapel, he could just roll down the hill.